Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 240 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,434,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $273.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

