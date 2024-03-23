Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.50. Redfin shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1,360,555 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Redfin Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,832,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 417,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

