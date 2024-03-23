Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $75.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

