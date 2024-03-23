Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,740 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.