Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,039 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $32.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
