Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,039 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $32.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

