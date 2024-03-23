Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,511,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 137,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $144.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $110.88 and a 52 week high of $145.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

