Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $221,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,406 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

