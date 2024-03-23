Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

