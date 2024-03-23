Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,360 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

