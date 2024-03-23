Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $311,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,312 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.