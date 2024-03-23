Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,882,000 after buying an additional 214,283 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,019,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 125.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 161,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 102,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 299,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

BATS FLQM opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.