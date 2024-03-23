Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 538 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.36 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.