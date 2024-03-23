Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 6,630.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $254.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $70.92.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

