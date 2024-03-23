Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $57.91 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

