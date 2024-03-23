Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,980 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after buying an additional 708,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after purchasing an additional 251,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 308,843 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

