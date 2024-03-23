Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,756 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

