Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 800 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $286.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.93 and a 1 year high of $288.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

