Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

