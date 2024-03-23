Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $346.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.32 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.