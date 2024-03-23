Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 501,946 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

