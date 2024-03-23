Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,999,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $74.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

