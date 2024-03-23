Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 41,192 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,192 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

