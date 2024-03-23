Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

FLMI stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

