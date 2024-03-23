Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

