Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.07 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

