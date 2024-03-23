Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $19.85 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

