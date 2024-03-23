Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.21

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 14729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,610,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,815,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,087,000 after purchasing an additional 921,631 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 744,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 609,176 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

