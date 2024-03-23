Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Sells $39,538.16 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,500.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Cislini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00.

Shares of RVMD opened at $30.87 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after buying an additional 88,844 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

