Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $20.61

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $21.82. Revolve Group shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 170,288 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

