Richard Wilmer Sells 25,376 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CHPT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.71.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 160.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 69,044 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 82.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 121.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 10.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 358,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $58,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
