Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.7 %

RIO opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

