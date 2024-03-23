Robert P. Jornayvaz III Sells 5,384 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,384 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $104,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,518,920 shares in the company, valued at $29,391,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.20). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

