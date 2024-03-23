Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 28,522 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $4.72 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

