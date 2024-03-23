Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 28,522 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $4.72 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.
Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
