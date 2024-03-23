Rockline Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after buying an additional 689,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

