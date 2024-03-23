Rockline Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.08 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.05. The company has a market cap of $566.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

