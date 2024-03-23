Rockline Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $954,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 172,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,151. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.