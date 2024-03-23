Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,000. Home Depot accounts for about 3.8% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $390.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

