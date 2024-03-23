Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $181.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

