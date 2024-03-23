Rocky Kim Sells 1,671 Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$31,180.86.
Rocky Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total transaction of C$31,363.54.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.19. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$21.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
