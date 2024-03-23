Rocky Kim Sells 1,671 Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$31,180.86.

Rocky Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total transaction of C$31,363.54.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.19. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$21.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.