Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.48. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 615,927 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

