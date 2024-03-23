Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.25.

NYSE:ROP opened at $556.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $423.96 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

