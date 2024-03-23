Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 18,383 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $149,269.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,631,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,205.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,454 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $137,013.90.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 736 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $5,983.68.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 613 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,983.69.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,363 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $333,799.41.

On Monday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 409 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $3,304.72.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAV. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 307.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,441 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 221,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

