Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.84

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.84 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 145959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,792,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

