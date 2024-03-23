Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.56

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 24590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

