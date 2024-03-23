Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $60.69 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

