Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.93

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.93 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 472461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

