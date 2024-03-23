Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.93

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHDGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.93 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 472461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.