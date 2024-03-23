Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up to $87.42

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.42, but opened at $91.35. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $89.83, with a volume of 355,970 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,049,450,000 after purchasing an additional 425,117 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

