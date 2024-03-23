Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 20,223 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

CTMX stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 million, a PE ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.02. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

