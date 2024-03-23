Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $11.69

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $12.12. Semrush shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 33,728 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,203.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $98,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,331,357.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,490. 60.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 358,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

