Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $90,875.40 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $90,875.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,100.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $7,334.25.

Sezzle Price Performance

SEZL stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $422.31 million and a P/E ratio of 60.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

